Bronx man arrested after video shows attempted rape of woman: NYPD

The NYPD says it has arrested a man after he was caught on video attempting to rape a woman in broad daylight inside the lobby of an apartment building in the Norwood section of The Bronx.

According to authorities, the attack happened around 8 a.m. on June 26.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows a man pulling a woman through the door of a building, putting her in a headlock and throwing her to the ground. He then repeatedly punches her in the face.

Police have identified the man as 25-year-old Michael Rosa, and said that he also tried to take off the victim’s clothing. She screamed and fought back, sending Rosa running away.

The victim sustained multiple bruises to the face and arm as a result of the brutal attack, and was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Advertisement

Rosa is facing charges of attempted rape, strangulation, sex abuse, forcible touching and assault.