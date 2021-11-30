Men pose as cops in Bronx home invasion

Police in New York were on the hunt for two men who posed as police officers to attack and rob two people in a Bronx home.

The incident took place on Nov. 9th at a home in the area of Country Club Road and Polo Place in the Country Club neighborhood. The NYPD just released a video of the incident.

The men posed as police officers. They wore surgical masks, had badges hanging around their necks, and sweatshirts with the NYPD logo on them.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

They pulled a handgun and restrained the two victims with zip ties. The victims were a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman. They were not seriously hurt in the attack.

The robbers took off from inside of a white BMW Sport Utility Vehicle with approximately $30,000 and $100,000 in jewelry.

The car was dumped and later recovered. The suspects are described as white men in their 50s.