Bronx hit-and-run driver stole flatbed truck, struck pedestrian: NYPD

The NYPD is on the hunt for a man who stole a flatbed truck and then struck a pedestrian with it in the Bronx.

According to authorities, at 8:15 a.m. on April 22, the male suspect stole a white Mitsubishi flatbed truck that was parked in front of a lumber yard on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section.

Minutes later, the vehicle was spotted on surveillance camera hurtling down the street where it plowed into a 49-year-old man who was standing next to his Chevy Silverado pickup truck, briefly pinning him against it before continuing to drive away.

The victim suffered severe body trauma and broken bones and was taken NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Later, at around 4:13 p.m., police say the suspect drove the flatbed truck into a utility pole near East 235th Street and White Plains Road, before getting out and fleeing south on foot.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect walking southbound on White Plains Road towards East 234th Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.