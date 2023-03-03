Man shot in the head at Bronx gas station

A 51-year-old man was shot in the head at a Bronx gas station, the NYPD said.

It happened Friday around 12:45 a.m. at the Gulf location on Webster Avenue in the Mount Hope section of town.

According to police, the victim, who was not an employee of the gas station, was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center in critical condition.

The description of the suspect has yet to be determined.

No arrests have been made. A motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).