Massive fire in the Bronx engulfs row of stores; multiple firefighters injured

A massive NYC fire engulfed a row of stores in the Bronx, leaving multiple firefighters with injuries.

Fire in the Bronx today

SkyFOX was over the fire this morning – which reached three alarms – near 3rd Avenue and E. 157 St. in the Melrose section.

A firefighter who spoke with FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses says when they arrived at the scene shortly after 5 a.m., the Dunkin' location was on fire – and spread to attached businesses. It's unclear if the fire started in the Dunkin'.

Nearly 140 firefighters responded to the fire. Citizen app video showed large plumes of smoke and flames shooting from the building. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

Some homes are also on the other side of the building, Moses said. Residents should expect heavy smoke in the area and take precautions, such as closing doors and windows.

The cause of the fire was unknown at the time.