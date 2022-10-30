3 children, 1 adult dead after house fire in the Bronx

article

Three children and one adult died Sunday morning after a fire inside a home in the Bronx, officials say.

The fire broke out at a home located at 2165 Quimby Avenue at around 6 a.m. in the Castle Hill section.

The scene after a fatal fire in the Bronx that left four people dead.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found fire burning on the first and second floors of the home.

A total of six people were injured in the fire.

FDNY Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan said that two people were initially pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims were pronounced dead at nearby hospitals.

The victims have been identified as one adult, a 12-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 15-month-old infant.

Several firefighters also sustained minor injuries.

Fire marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The identities of the victims have not yet been revealed.

