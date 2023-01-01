Bronx overnight stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured as 2023 begins

article

An overnight stabbing in the Bronx has left one man dead, and a woman injured, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 call of two people stabbed around 4 a.m. inside of the BronxCare Health System emergency room located at 1850 Grand Concourse.

Police say a 63-year-old male was suffering from a stab wound to the chest and a 38-year-old female with a stab wound to the torso. The male victim was pronounced dead. The female victim is listed in stable condition.

Police say the victims were involved in a dispute with an unknown person, who stabbed them in front of 1335 College Ave.

Both took private transportation to a hospital.

There are no arrests at this time.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.