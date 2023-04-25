Bronx families unite to honor crime victims during National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Families in the Bronx, including the family of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, united in sorrow and hope on Tuesday night to share stories of life and grief after experiencing the trauma of crime.

The Bronx District Attorney's office paid tribute to victims during National Crime Victims' Rights Week, honoring their strength and courage.

Tuesday's event also focused on the need to provide more resources to help prevent such crimes in the community, including addressing the root causes of crime such as poverty, joblessness, homelessness, and mental health issues.

Yadira Arroyo was killed when Jose Gonzalez stole her ambulance, ran her over with it and dragged her along the road. Gonzalez was found guilty of first-degree murder in Arroyo's death in March.

For Arroyo's family, the conviction brought a form of heading, as the family could begin to move forward.