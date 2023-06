The NYPD is searching for the driver and passenger who fled the scene of a car crash in the Bronx that injured a one-month-old baby girl.

Police say the two cars collided on the Bruckner Expressway and Castle Hill Avenue.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The baby was then transported to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.