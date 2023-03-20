1 dead, 1 wounded in Bronx bodega shooting

One man is dead and another wounded following a double shooting at a Bronx bodega, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened Sunday around 11:45 p.m. inside and outside Zoom Zoom Deli Grill on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section.

A double shooting at a Bronx bodega left one dead and another wounded, police said.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.

No arrests have been made. A motive remains unknown at the time.

Earlier this month, a deli worker was fatally shot on the Upper East Side, and Kimond Cyrus, 39, was charged with his murder, police said.

Cyrus allegedly walked into the deli located at E. 81st St. and 3rd Avenue on March 3, and is believed to have fatally shot 67-year-old Sueng Choi, of Queens, in the head before taking off on a dark-colored scooter, police said. He was arrested a week later in the Bronx.

"We are relieved to know that this monster is behind bars." — Fernando Mateo

Bodega workers had gathered at the scene to express relief after the arrest – most of them only wishing an arrest could have happened sooner before one of their own was murdered.

"We are relieved to know that this monster is behind bars. We are relieved because we know he is no longer a threat, with a gun, robbing, assaulting, killing our members," said Fernando Mateo, an advocate for United Bodegas of America.