3-month-old girl found dead in woods near Bronx homeless shelter

A 3-month-old girl was found dead in a wooded area near a Bronx homeless shelter, the NYPD said.

The baby was discovered unconscious and unresponsive Sunday just before 8:30 in the area of W161 St. and Major Deegan Expressway.

According to police, the girl, who has been identified as Genevieve Comager, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.