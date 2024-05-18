2 people arrested after gunshots fired in Bronx apartment

article

Two people were arrested after gunshots were fired inside an apartment in the Bronx, police said.

It happened on University Avenue Saturday morning around 4 a.m.

Officers heard more shots when they arrived at the scene in Morris Heights. Police said they called ESU and they took down the door.

A third person also arrived during the investigation and police arrested them.

There are no injuries confirmed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.