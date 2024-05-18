2 people arrested after gunshots fired in Bronx apartment
article
BRONX - Two people were arrested after gunshots were fired inside an apartment in the Bronx, police said.
It happened on University Avenue Saturday morning around 4 a.m.
Officers heard more shots when they arrived at the scene in Morris Heights. Police said they called ESU and they took down the door.
A third person also arrived during the investigation and police arrested them.
There are no injuries confirmed at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
