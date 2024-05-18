Expand / Collapse search

2 people arrested after gunshots fired in Bronx apartment

Updated  May 18, 2024 2:32pm EDT
FOX 5 NY
BRONX - Two people were arrested after gunshots were fired inside an apartment in the Bronx, police said.

It happened on University Avenue Saturday morning around 4 a.m.

Officers heard more shots when they arrived at the scene in Morris Heights. Police said they called ESU and they took down the door.

A third person also arrived during the investigation and police arrested them.

There are no injuries confirmed at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.