Bronx apartment fire sparked by e-bike battery leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

The FDNY has confirmed a fire at a high-rise NYCHA apartment building in the Soundview section of the Bronx that left one person dead and nine others injured was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

Twenty units, with 78 firefighters, responded Sunday just after 7 p.m. to 1440 Bronx River Ave., between E. 174th St. and Cross Bronx Expressway.

The fire left one person dead and nine others injured, the FDNY said. (Citizen)

According to officials, the fire started on the 10th floor of the 14-story building.

Firefighters found one occupant, identified as a 39-year-old man, unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Nine others were treated for minor injuries, the FDNY said.

An e-bike was found at the entrance of the 10th floor apartment where firefighters encountered the fire.

The fire was placed under control just after 8:30 p.m.