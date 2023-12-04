Expand / Collapse search

Bronx apartment fire sparked by e-bike battery leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

By
Published 
Soundview
FOX 5 NY

THE BRONX - The FDNY has confirmed a fire at a high-rise NYCHA apartment building in the Soundview section of the Bronx that left one person dead and nine others injured was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

Twenty units, with 78 firefighters, responded Sunday just after 7 p.m. to 1440 Bronx River Ave., between E. 174th St. and Cross Bronx Expressway.

The fire left one person dead and nine others injured, the FDNY said. (Citizen)

According to officials, the fire started on the 10th floor of the 14-story building.

Firefighters found one occupant, identified as a 39-year-old man, unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

FDNY budget cuts

. Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, joined Good Day New York to discuss.

Nine others were treated for minor injuries, the FDNY said.

An e-bike was found at the entrance of the 10th floor apartment where firefighters encountered the fire. 

Featured

Brooklyn fire that killed 3 family members caused by e-bike battery: FDNY
article

Brooklyn fire that killed 3 family members caused by e-bike battery: FDNY

A fire at a three-story building in Brooklyn that killed three members of the same family was caused by a lithium-ion battery from an e-bike, FDNY said. 81-year-old Albertha West, her son, 58-year-old Michael West, and her grandson, 33-year-old Jamiyl West, were all pronounced dead Sunday at a hospital.

The fire was placed under control just after 8:30 p.m.