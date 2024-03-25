Woman, 46, found dead with head trauma in Bronx apartment; person in custody: NYPD

article

One person is in custody after a woman was found dead with head trauma in her apartment in the Bronx on Monday, police said.

When officers arrived at the NYCHA Adams Houses building on Westchester Avenue, they found a 46-year-old woman with head trauma.

Police responded to the 911 call at approximately 3:39 a.m.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead by EMS at 4:30 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.