Baltimore bridge collapse video: WATCH

Video shows the moment Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight Tuesday, sending cars plunging into the river below as the span buckled.

The collapse happened after a container ship lost power and rammed into the major Maryland bridge at 1:30 a.m.

Photo courtesy Baltimore County Fire Department Rescue 1 Team ( )

The impact shattered the roadway above, sending vehicles and people plummeting into the icy waters of the Patapsco River below. Subsequently, the vessel ignited upon striking the support, engulfing in flames as black smoke filled the sky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.