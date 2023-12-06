Bradley Cooper slings cheesesteaks in NYC

article

Award-winning actor Bradley Cooper is raising the steaks this month.

The A-lister was seen serving up Philly cheesesteaks on West 3rd Street near Washington Square Park on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania native brought Angelo's from Philadelphia to share with New Yorkers,

"Good afternoon bread heads come on down, get a cheesesteak," Cooper said on the restaurant's Instagram page.

People on both X and Instagram reacted to the news, trying to figure out exactly where Cooper's food truck would be located and for how long.

"Bradley Cooper just casually slinging cheesesteaks ok," one comment read.

"Why the hell@New York get this treatment?!?!?" another comment on Instagram said.

It's unclear at this time why exactly Cooper is handing out cheesesteaks, or for how long he will be there.