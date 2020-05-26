Boy shot by suspect on motorcycle in the Bronx

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg by the passenger on a motorcycle in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

The NYPD wants to find two suspects involved in the shooting which took place around 10:17 p.m. on May 22 in the area of University Avenue and West Fordham Road.

The passenger on the motorcycle fired several shots, said police. The driver and the gunman fled northbound on University Avenue.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects are described as males with a heavy build. They were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

