Boy jumped and beaten in Brooklyn grocery store

A gang attacked and viciously attacked a boy in a Brooklyn grocery store. It happened at the First Stop Grocery on Marcy Avenue in Bed-Stuy.

The NYPD says the 12-year-old was in the store at about 5:30 p.m. when a group of six males began punching and stomping on his head and body. They also threw shopping baskets at him.

They then took off leaving him there on the ground with goods scattered on the floor.

Police say the boy suffered a minor head wound in the attack.

Anyone who can help identify the attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.

