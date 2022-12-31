Boston teen allegedly punched referee in face during basketball game
MASSACHUSETTS - A criminal charge has been filed against a Boston high school boys basketball player after he allegedly punched the referee in the face during a game.
Police responded to the gymnasium at Cohasset High School Wednesday around 6:45 p.m. following a report of an assault during the game against Excel High School.
According to the investigation, the 16-year-old player allegedly punched a referee in the face during the game. The game was immediately canceled and the gym was cleared.
The teen has been charged with one count of assault and battery, a misdemeanor. He will be scheduled to appear in Quincy Juvenile Court for a show cause hearing at a later date.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement regarding the reported incident.