Boston teen allegedly punched referee in face during basketball game

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Massachussetts
FILE- Referee holds basketball. article

FILE- Referee holds basketball. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

MASSACHUSETTS - A criminal charge has been filed against a Boston high school boys basketball player after he allegedly punched the referee in the face during a game.

Police responded to the gymnasium at Cohasset High School Wednesday around 6:45 p.m. following a report of an assault during the game against Excel High School.

According to the investigation, the 16-year-old player allegedly punched a referee in the face during the game. The game was immediately canceled and the gym was cleared.

The teen has been charged with one count of assault and battery, a misdemeanor. He will be scheduled to appear in Quincy Juvenile Court for a show cause hearing at a later date.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement regarding the reported incident.