Body found in water at Long Island park

The Nassau County Police Department was investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the water at a park on Saturday morning.

Police say that the unidentified man's body was found just after 9:30 a.m. in Coes Neck Park Preserve in Baldwin.

No other details about the victim or how he was found were released.

Nassau police say that the investigation is ongoing, but they ask anyone who might have some information that could help them in the case to give them a call. They say that all callers will remain anonymous.