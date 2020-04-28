Body found on Queens beach

article

Police in New York were investigating a body found on a beach in Queens.

NYPD officers were called to the beach near Beach 37 Street and Boardwalk in the Rockaways at about 6:15 on Tuesday.

The found a fully-clothed man unconscious and unresponsive on the beach. He had no apparent signs of trauma.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the man deceased at the scene. The man has not been identified.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.