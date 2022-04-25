Body found in burning car in the Bronx

Police found a body in the backseat of a car that went up in flames in the Bronx early Monday.

The NYPD says it happened around 5:30 a.m. at Intervale and Kelly St. in the Longwood section of the borough.

FDNY firefighters had the fire out in about an hour. That's when the body was found. They were so badly burned that authorities could not determine if it was a man or woman.

The car had been double-parked in the street. Flames damaged two surrounding vehicles.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No other details were available.