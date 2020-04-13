Bobby Bandito, better known as Matthew McConaughey, shows you how to make a bandana mask

Bountyhunter Bobby Bandito, better known as the American actor Matthew McConaughey, has released a tutorial video on how you can make a mask for yourself with a bandana, a coffee filter, and some rubber bands.

The actor and producer released the minute-long video that featured western film elements on his social media platforms.

The short tutorial even rhymes, alright alright alright.

McConaughey also challenged fans in his short cameo as Bountyhunter Bobby Bandito to make and share their own 'badass bandit bandanas' on social media with him.

This is the latest in a series of posts Matthew McConaughey has made on social media during the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the actor had shared a public service announcement on Twitter calling on fans to stay home.

“Staying home is not a retreat, it's the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy,” McConaughey said in his PSA. “Because, when we do stay at home, we prevent overwhelming our hospitals while buying time for our scientists to find the vaccine.”

McConaughey has been hunkered down in his longtime hometown of Austin, Texas, with his wife, three kids and his mother, who moved out of her assisted living facility to join them.

---

