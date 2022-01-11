Bob Saget was an involved advocate at Bay Area nonprofit

Full House" fans continue to mourn the death of Bob Saget, who starred as Danny Tanner in the hit show and "Fuller House" reboot. Fans say Saget will always be connected to the city.

San Francisco resident Karli Mullane said, "As an 80s, 90s kid, this show was such a big part of our childhood. And as someone who grew up here knowing it was set here and ‘Wake up San Francisco’ is not real, but in your heart you think these things are happening in your hometown."

Full House fans gathered outside the home on Broderick Street made famous by the show to pay tribute to Saget. He was found dead Sunday in his Florida hotel room at age 65.

"I mean I’ve never heard a bad word about him," said San Francisco resident Star Wilkinson, who lit candles outside the Broderick home. "He’s just touched so many people. He was such a beautiful person, I just wanted to come out here and pay respects."

The intro to the famous sitcom shows the fictional Tanner family at famous San Francisco landmarks. They are seen driving over the Golden Gate Bridge, and enjoying a picnic in Alamo Square Park.

Fans say Saget’s character Danny Tanner was one of the greatest TV dads of all time. "Within the laughter were the heartfelt moments," said Jocelyn Arevalo.

They say the real-life locations in the show, like the home on Broderick Street and the painted ladies on Steiner Street, are a way to remember the laughs Saget provided over the years.

"It’s sad next to Betty White and I think these past few weeks with omicron, it’s one bad news after another," said San Francisco resident Joanna Lee. "But at least there is this outlet for people living in San Francisco to pay tribute and find closure."

Saget was best known for being an actor and a comedian. But he was also very active in a nonprofit here in the Bay Area – the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Chairman Luke Evnin said he and Saget shared a passion to find a cure. Saget’s sister died from the disease in the 1990s.

"He raised awareness tremendously about the disease," said Evnin. "The disease, it was basically unheard of when he started. Bob tremendously elevated the profile and raised tons of money to advance what we can do for patients today."

Saget has been involved in the foundation since the 1990s and has served of the board for the past 20 years.

"People just love Bob and he just had a way of bringing out the best in everybody," said Evnin.

Evnin said Saget’s contributions, which included hosting an event called "Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine" helped raise millions of dollars. He said Saget’s advocacy will continue to make an impact, even in his death.

"We’ll carry the torch without him but it’s a huge haul," said Evnin.