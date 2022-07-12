Boat capsizes in Hudson River off Manhattan

article

A boat capsized in the Hudson River off Manhattan's West Side on Tuesday afternoon, sending a dozen people into the water, according to authorities.

Two NY Waterway ferries — the Garden State and the John Stevens — rescued nine people from the boat around 3 p.m., the company said in a statement.

Crews from the NYPD, FDNY, and U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the overturned boat and pulled the rest of the people from the river, officials said.

At least two people in critical condition were taken to hospitals, according to the FDNY. Several others had minor injuries.

The 27-foot boat capsized near the Intrepid Museum, the decommissioned aircraft carrier docked near West 46th Street.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

