BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island

The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water.

The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington.

Police determined the object was a 2023 BMW X3 SUV.

It was pulled from the water by the Nassau County Emergency Services Unit.

A 54-year-old man's body was also found in the water. His name was not immediately released.

It was unclear if he drove into the water intentionally or if there was some other problem.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

