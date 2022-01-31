Billy Bush remembers Cheslie Kryst

article

Extra host Billy Bush is remembering former co-worker Cheslie Kryst in an emotional Instagram post.

Bush wrote: "She was positive, hardworking, fun and of course beautiful."

The former 2019 Miss USA died in a jump from a Manhattan high-rise building on Sunday.

Bush remembered Cheslie Kryst as always dancing in between takes on the popular entertainment show.

He wrote: "This is a complete shock to all. We are left with great sadness because the best was definitely yet to come for this special person."

Producers of "Extra" shared the following statement: "Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."

The Miss Universe Organization tweeted: "We are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family right now."

The Miss America Organization tweeted: "We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019. Cheslie was an incredible example and a role model for so many. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all those who knew her."

Cheslie Kryst, had written last year about the difficulties in her life.

In an essay in Allure, titled A Pageant Queen Reflects on Turning 30, she wrote: "Society has never been kind to those growing old, especially women."

Sources told the NY Post that Kryst left a note saying she wanted to leave all of her belongings to her mother.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE: https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.