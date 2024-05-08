Best US states 2024: This is where NY, NJ, CT ranked

Is the state we live in really the best?

U.S. News & World ranked all 50 states in its 2024 "Best State Rankings" – evaluated by crime and corrections, economy, education, health care and more.

Here's how New York, New Jersey and Connecticut fared in the rankings.

24th in Crime and Corrections

44th in Economy

12th in Education

8th in Health Care

Featured article

"The industry for which New York City is best known – the financial world of Wall Street – dates to the era of the American Revolution," the website said. "The New York Stock Exchange, the world's largest stock exchange, was founded in 1792 when 24 stockbrokers signed an agreement beneath a Buttonwood tree on Wall Street at the south end of Manhattan, near the Battery."

5th in Crime and Corrections

24th in Economy

4th in Education

4th in Health Care

Featured article

"The home of native musical legends such as Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Frank Sinatra and Whitney Houston, New Jersey is known for more than producing popular hit-makers," the website said. "It has world-class universities, leading technology and biological science firms and one fast turnpike."

6th in Crime and Corrections

17th in Economy

8th in Education

3rd in Health Care

"The emergence of digital media has had a huge impact on Connecticut's economy, with sports media giant ESPN located in the state, among others," the website said. "Other top industries include advanced manufacturing, insurance and financial services."

The Top 10 rankings

Utah New Hampshire Nebraska Minnesota Idaho Iowa Vermont Washington Florida Massachusetts

Louisiana was ranked last. To see the full list, click HERE.

