Bill Belichick rejects Trump's presidential medal offer

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will no longer accept President Trump’s offer to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The decision comes after last week's riots in the nation's Capitol.

Belichick had agreed to receive the honor before a mob of the president’s supporters overran the Capitol but announced Monday that he would not move forward to accept it, according to the WSJ.

In a statement, Belichick said: "Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation's values, freedom and democracy."

Belichick has won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

He is the son of a Navy veteran.

Trump recently awarded the medal to golfers Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam.