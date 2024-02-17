Bay Shore shooting leaves suspect dead, 3 officers injured

A police-involved shooting Saturday morning on Long Island left a suspect dead and three officers injured, Suffolk County Police said.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 9 a.m. regarding a domestic dispute on Udall Road in Bay Shore.

According to police, following a confrontation, shots were fired. The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Three police officers were transported to a hospital.

Police didn't immediately give any further details about what happened during the domestic dispute or the confrontation.

The suspect's identity was not yet released.