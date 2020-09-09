Bay City ISD reviews tablet settings after complaints of sexual icons on app

article

Bay City ISD says they are reviewing settings on their tablets after getting complaints about images and words pertaining to sexual content found in an application on the devices.

Images of the content on the app were shared on social media. Some of the screenshots include illustrations of sexual topics like “anal sex”, “ejaculation”, “have sex” and “masturbation".

The man who shared the screenshots on Facebook said he was shown the application by a teacher who had brought the tablet from their school.

The district says the application, Snap Core, is installed on district tablets used to help students with special needs communicate through technology with adults in the school setting by allowing a student to select an illustration that accurately depicts what the student wants to communicate.

According to Bay City ISD, a teacher reported to a campus administrator on September 4 that she had discovered icons included on the app that she did not think were appropriate for younger students.

A social media user shared this screen shot of icons found on the application. (Credit: Justin Ellison)

“The icons the teacher reported related to human anatomy, sex, and sexuality — issues that students of any age may need to share or discuss with their teacher, counselor, or school administrator to alert a trusted adult of a personal health need or to report abuse,” the district said in a statement.

The district says the application does allow for staff members to set restrictions on available icons, and staff members only use icons with students as determined to be age appropriate.

“To ensure that the application is being appropriately implemented with students, the District is in the process of collecting all devices with the application installed to ensure that settings are appropriate for each student. Prior to the publication of these images on social media — which the District is currently investigating — the District does not believe any student inadvertently accessed the icons in question,” the district’s statement says. “We regret the misrepresentation of this valuable educational tool that allows students who may not otherwise have the communication skills necessary to report or discuss very difficult and sometimes dangerous circumstances with trusted adults at school.”