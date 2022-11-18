Barricaded suspect fires at police in Inwood

A man has been taken into custody after allegedly barricading himself inside an apartment in Inwood and opening fire on NYPD officers Friday night.

Police say that at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived at an apartment at 72 Vermilyea Avenue, a man barricaded inside allegedly opened fire on police.

No officers were injured and after a brief standoff, the man was taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

