Barricaded suspect fires at police in Inwood

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Inwood
A man barricaded inside of an apartment in Inwood allegedly opened fire on police on Friday evening.

NEW YORK - A man has been taken into custody after allegedly barricading himself inside an apartment in Inwood and opening fire on NYPD officers Friday night. 

Police say that at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived at an apartment at 72 Vermilyea Avenue, a man barricaded inside allegedly opened fire on police.

No officers were injured and after a brief standoff, the man was taken into custody. 

The incident is still under investigation.

