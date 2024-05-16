Inside the new Banksy Museum in SoHo

The newly opened Banksy Museum in SoHo showcases 160 life-size recreations of the artist's iconic murals.

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer got the first look and spoke with an expert at the museum, William Meade.

A look inside

"He juxtapositioned all sorts of items to create a new experience." — William Meade

Some photos from inside the museum show many murals from Banksy, including two of his well-known pieces "Girl With Balloon" and "Love Is In The Air," and the museum has some more recent pieces from the war in Ukraine.

"Banksy was a first of his kind, he brought street art up to another level that's never been seen before," Meade said. "He created, as you can see, took a ballerina and put it in the middle of a warzone."

The museum commissioned 10 anonymous street artists to recreate some of Banksy's work.

"We have no idea who these people are. All we know is that they came in, recreated it and they are world-class artists," Meade said. "We didn't know exactly what we were going to end up with.

Hours of operation and tickets

The museum, located at 277 Canal Street, is open from Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. The last time to enter the museum is at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 and offer discounted rates to the following groups:

Students and teachers: $26

Seniors over 60: $26

Groups of 5 or more: $26 per person

Families of 5 or fewer (at least 1 adult, 2 children): $21 per person

Military, fire department, city police officers: $21

Children 6 to 12: $21

Children under 6: Free

