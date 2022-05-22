Balcony-climbing burglar stabs man to death in Queens

article

The NYPD is investigating a bizarre murder in Queens when a home invasion turned deadly and ended with a man stabbed to death.

According to lice, 35-year-old Yang Zhang climbed from balcony to balcony of a home on 57th Road early Sunday morning, breaking into an apartment on the third floor.

That's when authorities say he stabbed 41-year-old Yat Wong repeatedly, killing him.

According to reports, Wong's wife was inside the apartment at the time but ran out when Zhang broke in. Neighbors said they heard what sounded like screams from next door.

When police arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. they say they found Zhang and had to shock him with a taser in order to subdue him.

Wong was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Police say it is unclear if the two men knew each other.

Zhang is being charged with second-degree murder, burglary, and criminal possession of a weapon.