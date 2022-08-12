Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage in NY

Novelist Salman Rushdie was reportedly stabbed in the neck on stage in Chautauqua, New York.

Rushdie was set to speak at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York when a man ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. The New York State Police say that it appears that Rushdie suffered a stab wound to the neck.

A helicopter flew him to a hospital. His condition was not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury, according to police.

A state trooper who was assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody.

Rushdie was scheduled to speak along with Henry Reese, the co-founder and president of City of Asylum at a theme week called More than Shelter: Redefining the American Home. It was unclear if Reese was the second victim.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced.

Author Salman Rushdie, behind screen left, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Rushdie went into hiding following a fatwa that had been issued in the 1980s by Ayatollah Khomeini in the midst of widespread controversy over Rushdie’s novel The Satanic Verses.

That $3 million bounty has never been lifted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.