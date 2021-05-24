AUDIO: Humpback whales captured singing off New York

Scientists have released recordings of singing humpback whales off of New York.

Scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Cornell University, Columbia University, and Syracuse University used underwater recording equipment to capture the sounds.

The songs were actually recorded during an earlier student but only recently analyzed.

Only males produce songs during the annual breeding season. Males, females, sub-adults, and calves make calls at other times.

The authors say that acoustic recorders provide the opportunity to detect vocalizing whales year-round and complement visual surveys during months when humpback whales are frequently seen feeding off New York and New Jersey.