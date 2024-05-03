Attorney General releases bodycam footage in deadly NYPD shooting of Win Rozario

The New York Attorney General's Office has released body camera footage from a deadly police shooting in Ozone Park, Queens that left a 19-year-old man dead.

The NYPD says that on March 27, 19-year-old Win Rozario called 9-1-1 on himself, reporting a mental crisis.

When the responding officers tried to take him into custody, police say he pulled out a pair of scissors.

Officers attempted to use their tasers to subdue Rozario, but that was unsuccessful. As his mother struggles to stop him, Rozario grabs the scissors again, and officers open fire.

The NYPD says it is fully cooperating with the AG's investigation and the officers involved are on modified assignment and are not carrying a shield or a firearm.

Upon the release of the video, Rozario's family released a statement:

"It's been over a month since we lost Win and our hearts are broken. We feel his absence every day. Reliving this is traumatic and painful. We wish it wasn't necessary for the video to be public. The video that was released makes it clear that Win should be alive but the police came and murdered him in our kitchen without any care for him or us. The police created a crisis and killed him in cold blood. The officers should be fired and prosecuted for murder as soon as possible."

Mayor Eric Adams also released a statement after the release of the video:

"My heart is broken and I share the profound pain felt by New Yorkers after watching the tragic video of the incident resulting in the death of Winn Rozario. The thought of a parent burying their child, let alone witnessing their child's final moments, is unimaginable. Our deepest condolences go out to Winn’s friends, family, and loved ones during this unfathomably difficult time. As a young man, and throughout my career as a former police officer and as an elected official, I’ve dedicated my career to police reform and fostering improved relationships between our officers and the communities they serve. That’s why I helped 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care to fight for police reform from within the system. As your mayor, I am committed to continuing this lifelong mission and ensuring that Winn’s death is not in vain. While the Attorney General’s investigation is still ongoing, I want to be clear that her office has New York City’s full cooperation. Out of respect for the process, I will avoid commenting any further, except to underscore the critical importance of learning from this profound loss and using it as a catalyst for positive change, particularly in how we police and care for those living with severe mental illness."

