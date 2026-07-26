Assault on Belt Parkway leaves 1 man dead, another injured in Queens
QUEENS - A 47-year-old man is dead, and a 39-year-old man is recovering following an early morning assault on the Belt Parkway in Queens on Sunday.
What we know:
The NYPD responded to an assault in progress on the eastbound lanes of the Belt Parkway near Exit 21B around 1:10 a.m.
Two victims were found at the scene. A 47-year-old man was unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Authorities have identified the deceased victim as Crisanie Dockery, of Queens.
A second victim, a 39-year-old male, sustained minor injuries to his arm. He received medical treatment at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to make any arrests, and the circumstances leading up to the assault remain unclear. An investigation is underway.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact local authorities.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the NYPD.