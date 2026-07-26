Assault on Belt Parkway leaves 1 man dead, another injured in Queens

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The Brief A 47-year-old man was killed by severe head trauma, and a 39-year-old man sustained minor arm injuries during an assault early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 1:10 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Belt Parkway near Exit 21B in Queens. No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the circumstances of the assault is active and ongoing.



A 47-year-old man is dead, and a 39-year-old man is recovering following an early morning assault on the Belt Parkway in Queens on Sunday.

What we know:

The NYPD responded to an assault in progress on the eastbound lanes of the Belt Parkway near Exit 21B around 1:10 a.m.

Two victims were found at the scene. A 47-year-old man was unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities have identified the deceased victim as Crisanie Dockery, of Queens.

A second victim, a 39-year-old male, sustained minor injuries to his arm. He received medical treatment at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to make any arrests, and the circumstances leading up to the assault remain unclear. An investigation is underway.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact local authorities.