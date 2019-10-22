Arrest made in shooting near school in Brick Township

Authorities say that a 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting in Brick Township on October 22.

On Tuesday, shortly before 2 p.m., police were called to Brick Memorial High School due to a report of a student with a gunshot wound. An investigation revealed that the student was walking home from school with three friends roughly a quarter-mile away when he was shot; the victim then ran back to the school for help.

As a precaution, several township schools were placed on lockdown, although authorities emphasized that the incident took place away from the school and was not a school shooting.

The victim was treated at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township and was released.

The suspect in the shooting is being charged with four counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.