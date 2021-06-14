Arrest made in deadly shooting outside Dream Hotel

Police said they made an arrest in the deadly shooting outside the Dream Hotel in Chelsea.

Robert Johnson, 26, of West Babylon, was taken into custody Monday and charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

On Friday, the NYPD had announced a reward for information leading to the gunman of $3500.

Byron Morales, 25, of Brooklyn, was shot dead outside the hotel just after midnight Thursday.

Police had responded to a 911 call about the man shot in front of 355 West 16th Street at about 12:22 a.m. Morales was hit in the lower torso.

He was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred during a dispute between Morales, who was not a hotel guest, and another man, said police. The gunman took off from the scene in a Jeep.

The luxury hotel is in a heavily trafficked area across Ninth Avenue from Chelsea Market and one block from the High Line. It boasts amenities including a rooftop lounge and a swimming pool with portholes looking down into the lobby.

With the Associated Press

