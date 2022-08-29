Arrest in brutal attack at Brooklyn mall

A man is under arrest for a brutal attack that took place inside a Brooklyn mall.

The NYPD arrested 21-year-old Jaheim David of Brooklyn on assault charges on Saturday.

Police say he was wanted for an attack that took place about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Kings Plaza mall in Mill Basin.

A 36-year-old man was standing in line at a counter when someone walked up behind him and sucker-punched him.

The New York City Police Department says the attack was unprovoked.

The victim fell to the ground and appeared to be unconscious after the attack. EMS took him to Brookdale Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The victim's current condition was unavailable.

It was unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.