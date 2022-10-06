Armed men steal luxury cars from NYC parking garage

4 men stole luxury vehicles at gunpoint from a Manhattan parking garage early on Thursday morning.

The men went into the garage off Greenwich St. in TriBeCa around 4 a.m.

One of the men pulled a gun on the garage attendant and told him not to do anything.

The men jumped into vehicles and drove off.

The NYPD says the men got away with a BMW X5, Range Rover, and 2 Audi sedans.

The attendant was not hurt. New York City Police did not immediately have descriptions of the men wanted for the crime.