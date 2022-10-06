Expand / Collapse search

Armed men steal luxury cars from NYC parking garage

By
Published 
Tribeca
FOX 5 NY

Armed robbers steal luxury vehicles from Manhattan parking garage

The men went into the Tribeca parking garage on Thursday and stole 4 luxury vehicles at gunpoint.

NEW YORK - 4 men stole luxury vehicles at gunpoint from a Manhattan parking garage early on Thursday morning.

The men went into the garage off Greenwich St. in TriBeCa around 4 a.m.

One of the men pulled a gun on the garage attendant and told him not to do anything.

The men jumped into vehicles and drove off.

The NYPD says the men got away with a BMW X5, Range Rover, and 2 Audi sedans.

The attendant was not hurt.  New York City Police did not immediately have descriptions of the men wanted for the crime.