Armed man jumps counter, robs Long Island hotel

An armed man threatened a woman working at the front desk of a Long Island hotel and robbed the cash register.

The Nassau County Police say it happened last Thursday at 4:44 a.m. at the Best Western Bar Harbor Inn on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa.

The man jumped over the front desk and demanded money from the woman while holding a knife.

The employee took the robber into a back room and he grabbed an unknown amount of money from a cash register.

He then took off eastbound on Sunrise Highway. He is described as Black, about 5'7", stocky, and wearing a black ski mask, a camouflage jacket, black pants, black gloves, and white sneakers.

Police did not say if the employee suffered any injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. They say that all callers will remain anonymous.