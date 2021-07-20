Apple delays workers' return to office due to resurgence in coronavirus cases

Apple is postponing its return to the office by at least one month.

Most workers won't be required to return to the office until at least October.

The company says the rise in coronavirus cases across the country and in the Bay Area is guiding their decision.

CEO Tim Cook had said as recently as June that most employees would begin returning to offices in September, according to Bloomberg, which first reported that the Cupertino-based company had adopted a more cautious schedule.

That rise in COVID cases, attributed to the delta variant, prompted seven Bay Area counties to begin recommending that all people wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Los Angeles, meanwhile, went further, making masks mandatory in indoor settings.

It seems like a rapid reversal from June 15 when public officials had proclaimed that California was reopening from the pandemic shutdown.