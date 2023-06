article

Another teenager has died after police say he was subway surfing.

According to authorities, the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Queens.

Police say the boy climbed on the roof of a train at the 33rd Street-Queens Boulevard Station.

At some point, the teen reportedly lost his balance and fell onto a catwalk.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died after suffering severe head trauma.