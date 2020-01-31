Expand / Collapse search

America’s most expensive home hits the market

California
Most expensive home in America hits the real estate market

"The One," a $500M mansion in California has hit the real estate market and is being called the most expensive home in America.

CALIFORNIA - Do you have a couple hundred million dollars lying around? 

If so, you might be in the market for what’s being called the “most expensive home in America.”

The 100,000 square-foot mansion in Bel Air, California is reportedly set to hit the market with an asking price of a mere $500M. 

The home’s developer says that he already has a list of potential buyers, so you’ll need to move fast.

The property features four swimming pools, a nightclub and a bowling alley. It took seven years to construct and is called “The One.”

