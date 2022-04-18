Brooklyn Ninja Academy trains children and adults in sport of ninja warrior

American Ninja Warrior has become a household hit. The competition show has garnered millions of views both online and on television and now you have a chance to try out the tough and exciting workout for yourself.

I had the chance to try a workout with my three oldest children, Sabina, Mateo and Tomas, at the Brooklyn Ninja Academy - which recently opened in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn.

"The kind of workout you're getting here is very calisthenics based. It's very grip, grip strength-based, we do a lot of Parkour, which is jumping, landing, explosive power in terms of jumping," said owner Madelyn Scarpulla

The massive 7000-square-foot facility is filled with obstacles and offers classes for both kids and adults.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"We train, ninja warrior, this sport of ninja warrior to anyone and everyone, we start at age six. and we train people all the way up to adults of all levels," Scarpulla said.

"This is our second facility. the first one is in Manhattan, it's been open for about a year and a half, we just opened this one in Brooklyn."

She's a former music executive who decided to take a chance. First, she opened a Manhattan location at the height of the pandemic and now this spot located near the large Whole Foods shopping plaza many in the neighborhood are familiar with, between Park Slope and Gowanus.

Advertisement

"Athletics has always been a passion and I discovered ninja warrior. And I was like, well, let me put all my energy into something for me no longer working for record companies felt really good," said Scarpulla.