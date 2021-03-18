Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia girl taken in carjacking

DeKalb County police have issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl who was taken during a carjacking early Thursday morning.

Officials say the carjacking happened around 2 a.m. as a woman was making a food delivery on the 1,200 block of Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain.

Police say the woman's daughter 1-year-old Royalty Grisby was asleep inside the running car at the time.

Royalty's mother Elizabeth Grisby heard the car door close and tried to run to stop the suspects, but they drove off before she could get to her vehicle.

Police are searching for 1-year-old Royalty Grisby. (DeKalb County Police Department)

The vehicle, a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with a Mississippi tag, was found abandoned shortly after 9 a.m. in a nearby neighborhood. Police say neither the suspects nor the young girl were found.

"We have a 1-year-old child out there who's not with her mother. We fear for her well-being and her safety. Every second is critical," DeKalb County Police Department Capt. Brian DeLoach said.

"I just want my baby home. I don't care about nothing in the car. I don't care about all of that stuff. I just want my baby. That's all I'm worried about," Grisby said through tears at a press conference.

Royalty was last seen wearing a pink jacket, purple shirt, and white, purple, and pink socks. She also had a pink pacifier.

Police say they believe the two suspects were men, but have no other descriptions at the time. They also believe they may be on foot.

If you have any information about where Royalty could be, please call 911 immediately.

