AMBER Alert for baby kidnapped in Manhattan

An AMBER Alert has been issued for the abduction of Mi Angel Gaines, a 9 months-year-old Black female from Manhattan.

Authorities say the child may be in imminent danger.

She was last seen in a stroller in front of 2433 Frederick Douglas Blvd. in Harlem.

Gaines is 15-inches tall, 19-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red, white, and blue onesie.

The man is believed to have taken her is 22-year-old Antonio Armstrong, her biological father. Police say he is 5'10" and 200-pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. With a tattoo on his neck of a microphone.

They were last seen on 8th Avenue at approximately 2:50 a.m. this morning.

No other details were available.

