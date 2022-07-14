'Alice in Wonderland'-inspired show features acrobatics, illusions

Escape the everyday and travel down the rabbit hole with dance company MOMIX's latest creation: "Alice," which is inspired by Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland."

"Alice" is a modern twist on the classic tale. It takes audiences into the surreal world of the famous children's book with a dizzying blend of illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy.

Performers recreate Carroll's iconic characters, including the undulating caterpillar and a lobster quadrille, and a mad Queen of Hearts.

Choreographer and director Moses Pendleton founded MOMIX in 1980. The company has toured around the world and is known for its inventive works focusing on the beauty of the human form, nature, music, and life itself.

"I don't intend to retell the whole Alice story but to use it as a taking off point for invention. I'm curious to see what will emerge, and I'm getting curiouser and curiouser the more I learn about Lewis Carroll," Pendleton said in a statement about the production. "You can see why I think 'Alice' is a natural fit for MOMIX and an opportunity for us to extend our reach. I want to take this show into places we haven't been before in terms of the fusion of dancing, lighting, music, costumes, and projected imagery."

"Alice" is playing at the Joyce Theater in Chelsea through July 24, 2022.

The Joyce Theater | 175 Eighth Ave., New York, N.Y. 10011 | 212-691-9740 | joyce.org

With FOX 5 NY Staff.

